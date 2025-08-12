FIFA looking for 6,000 volunteers for B.C. and Ontario World Cup games

The organization needs 65,000 volunteers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico

FIFA launched the application process on Monday (Aug. 12) to recruit as many as 65,000 volunteers for the 2026 World Cup games, which will be held across 16 cities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Canada is hosting 11 games, seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto, and needs about 6,000 volunteers to cover those events.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hyped up the recruitment effort in a news release, calling volunteers the "heart, soul and smile" of tournaments such as the World Cup.

“They get to show off their local pride, gain a behind-the-scenes view of the tournament and make memories and friendships that can last a lifetime, while supporting a historic event," Infantino said. "We hope interested individuals will join us as we welcome the world to North America in 2026.”

No experience is needed to sign up, but volunteers must be allowed to work as volunteers in the host country and are required to be over 18 years of age. FIFA also wants volunteers to have a "decent command" of the English language, while Spanish is an asset in Mexico and French is an asset in Canada.

Applications can be found at fifaworldcup.com/volunteers. Successful applicants will be invited to volunteer team tryouts in October, with training scheduled for March. The games kick off in Mexico City on June 11.