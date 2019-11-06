Fifteen-storey condominium project proposed to replace Pluto’s Diner

The downtown property at 1150 Cook St. could see 105 units and ground-floor commercial space

A 15-storey, 105-unit condominium building is proposed to take over the property at 1150 Cook St., which has long been home to Pluto’s Diner.

In June, restaurant owner Brun Dahlquist was alerted that his lease would no longer be renewed and that he’d have to be out by April 2020 to make room for a project by Sakura Development. Now, 66 Developments Ltd., which is owned by the same owner as Sakura Development, Dan Robbins, has submitted a proposal for the site to the City of Victoria.

While renderings submitted to the city showcase the building with a possible restaurant underneath, smaller renderings on Sakura’s website show a version with a large Pluto’s logo on the side.

READ MORE: Longtime downtown Victoria restaurant gets renovicted

Regardless of these renderings, however, Robbins felt this addition likely wouldn’t happen.

“At this time, I don’t think Pluto’s has any intention of returning to the building,” Robbins said in an emailed statement.

Dahlquist said that it’s too far ahead to say anything for sure.

“Anything on this site would be two to three years away,” he said in an email. He’s supposed to leave the space by this spring. “I’m still looking elsewhere- and trying to dispel the rumour that we are closed already.”

As for the rest of the building, the ground floor will be commercial space and bicycle parking space, followed by a two-storey residential podium and a 12-storey residential tower. The strata units will be comprised of four studio and den units (around 581 sq. ft), 99 one-bedroom units (462 sq. ft) and two-bedroom units (around 700 sq. ft). There will also be 40 vehicle parking stalls.

ALSO READ: Thirteen-storey building being considered for Fort Street

“The proposed development will relate to the local neighbourhood by representing the visions and goals of the Harris Green Neighbourhood,” wrote Tom Staniszkis, principal architect with Architect AIBC in a letter to the city. “A brownfield site will be reinvigorated with contemporary architecture and enhanced public realm.”

The application is still in its very early stages, with no firm dates set in sight.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Actor denied role in Victoria play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Just Posted

Victoria’s orca play structure to be removed, making room for Lights of Wonder

Creator of Centennial Square structure says exhibit should not be put in storage

Actor denied role in Victoria play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Applications to dismiss racial discrimination complaints against Victoria Theatre and director denied

Gardens at Horticulture Centre of the Pacific celebrate 40 blooming years

Staff, volunteers invite the public for open houseopen house

Greater Victoria has zero affordable neighbourhoods for full-time workers earning mininum wage

Figure appears in a report from the Centre of Policy Alternatives

Sun and wind ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

Ammonia leak closes Port Alberni hockey rink

Technical Safety BC forces shutdown of ice plant

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Students, parents miffed after bathroom doors bolted open at Vancouver Island high school

Qualicum school district says move is to combat vaping

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

Most Read