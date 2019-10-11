Shaun Cerisano, co-founder if TP the Town, and Andrew Wilson, president of operations pose in front of this year’s haul of donated toilet paper. (File contributed/ TP the Town)

Fifth annual ‘TP the Town’ event collects 105,000 of toilet paper

The event also collected feminine hygiene products for the first time

The numbers are in and thousands of families will have access to some essential hygiene items thanks to a community fundraiser on Oct. 5

The fifth annual “TP The Town” event collected more than 105,000 rolls of toilet paper, and 324 pounds of feminine hygiene products for the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

The event is run in partnership with Save-On-Foods, Country Grocer and Thrifty Foods. On the day of the event, shoppers can purchase toilet paper or feminine hygiene products at a discounted rate for donation to the cause. The proceeds are then donated to the Mustard Seed Food Bank, which distributes it to other food banks through the Food Share Network.

ALSO READ: Mustard Seed rolls in record-breaking toilet paper numbers

“TP the Town is more than an event, it’s a movement and a cause in itself,” said Shaun Cerisano, TP the Town co-founder. “Nobody should be forced to choose between toilet paper and personal hygiene products. We understand how that forced choice adds to the mental health crisis in our community. We are proud we can play a pivotal role in providing dignity to people in need in our own backyard.”

TP the Town was originally-funded in 2012 in Kingston, ON to bring awareness of people in need who often choose between food and toilet paper. Since the Victoria inception in 2014, the group has helped gather over 410,000 rolls of toilet paper for the community.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

