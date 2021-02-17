Fifth COVID-19 case added to CFB Esquimalt cluster

Newest case unrelated to others in cluster, navy says

A civilian worker infected with COVID-19 outside the naval base is the fifth case at CFB Esquimalt.

Navy Public Affairs confirmed Wednesday that a fifth civilian tested positive for the virus on Feb. 10. That individual’s case was in no way connected to the previous cases, says Capt. Chelsea Dubeau, public affairs officer for the Maritime Forces Pacific.

“Everybody on the base and in all the units have been directed to follow provincial health orders,” Dubeau said.

The first case of the virus was reported Feb. 3 when it was discovered that a defence team member working in the Fleet Maintenance Facility (FMF) Cape Breton had tested positive.

The following day, the facility adopted a minimum manning procedure, meaning only essential workers were present.

On Feb. 5, two more defence team members tested positive and on Feb. 8, another case was added. All three individuals had been in close contact with the first team member who contracted the virus. The newest case, however, is unrelated to the others, the navy base says.

All five cases are civilian defence members.

FMF Cape Breton has since been sanitized and contact tracing is being carried out by Island Health. Close contacts of case-positive individuals have been asked to self-isolate and monitor closely.

