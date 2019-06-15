Filipino Heritage Month event takes over Centennial Square

Dancers perform at Mabuhay Day, an event in downtown Victoria celebrating Filipino culture, on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) Live music accompanied the dance performances at Mabuhay Day in downtown Victoria on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) Marvin Isidro works the grill at Mabuhay Day in Victoria’s Centennial Square on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) Adam and Kate Addlestone, along with their three children (from left to right) Ben, Jack and Cole, stumbled upon the Mabuhay Day festival while visiting downtown Victoria on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) Artist Editha Chung, left, stands behind one of her paintings, alongside friend Leonor Santos, at Mabuhay Day in Victoria on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) Two women serve up food at Mabuhay Day, a celebration of Filipino culture, in Victoria’s Centennial Square on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) Nelia Tamblyn was busy serving up spring rolls, fish balls, siomai and numerous other dishes as part of Mabuhay Day, which celebrates Filipino culture, in Victoria on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)

A celebration of Filipino culture filled Victoria’s Centennial Square on Saturday.

Filipino-Canadians from the community were celebrating Mabuhay Day, an event to mark Filipino Heritage Month in Canada.

“Because of the new generation coming, I want to encourage them to learn about their roots,” said artist Editha Chung, who showcased some of her paintings at the event. “My kids, now that they’re grown up, they say they wish I had taught them more Filipino culture.”

The event featured dancing, live music and several vendors.

Nelia Tamblyn was serving up spring rolls, fish balls, siomai and other traditional dishes for the event. She was proud to showcase her culture for the people of Victoria.

“It’s like remembering our culture,” she said. “We want to introduce the culture to the Canadian people.”

Adam and Kate Addlestone, and their three children, Ben, Cole and Jack, were in Victoria from Sidney. They didn’t realize the event was going on until they heard the music.

“We totally just stumbled upon it,” Kate said. “The music is lots of fun and everyone is looking like they’re having a good time.”

This year marks the first national celebrations of Filipino Heritage Month, after the House of Commons unanimously adopted June as the heritage month in October 2018.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter