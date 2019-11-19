Film crews in downtown Victoria producing upcoming TV series

Crews from a Bonzo television series are in filming at Government and Wharf streets. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Film crews are hitting the streets of downtown Victoria to film a TV series.

Government Street between Wharf and Belleville streets is closed for most of Tuesday as actors in dated costumes, some of which sport an American police badge, patrol the sidewalks around the Inner Harbour.

A Bonzo TV series produced by Gravity Productions will be filmed for a couple of days. While neither staff on site nor the Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission could confirm what the series is, Bonzo has been filming the second season of The Twilight Zone in Vancouver.

The film group’s publicist from CBS, the American broadcast company which hosted the first season of the new Twilight Zone series, was not immediately available for comment.

Kathleen Gilbert, film commissioner for the Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission, could confirm that the filming was bringing in significant economic contributions to the area, including a combined 600 nights in downtown Victoria hotels and a per diem for 200 crew members to spend in local shops and restaurants.

“More than 380 local people will be employed as extras (background performers) and another dozen or so as crew,” Gilbert said in an emailed statement. “One department alone will spend over $180,000 in Victoria above and beyond in various fees and rentals that is in addition to the numbers above.”

Crews are expected to remain in town for the next few days.

