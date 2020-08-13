Filmmaker James Cameron’s Comox Valley winery up for sale

The director behind The Terminator and Titanic puts Beaufort Winery on the market after six years

A Hollywood director is putting his Comox Valley winery up for sale.

James Cameron, director, producer, writer and editor, whose successes include multi-award-winning movies Avatar and Titanic, purchased Beaufort Vineyard and Estate Winery north of Courtenay in February 2014 for $2.7 million.

The 84-acre property, which includes buildings, a tasting room, wine bar and equipment, is now on the market for $5.6 million.

Cameron, who was born in Kapuskasing, Ont., spent time travelling around the province and the Island prior to purchasing the vineyard.

RELATED: Famous filmmaker James Cameron buys Beaufort Winery

At the time of Cameron’s purchase, Beaufort’s general manager Mark Timmermans told Black Press he wanted to carry on with the work that the winery’s founders Susan and Jeff Vandermolen started.

“(He wants to) really carry on working with the community and producing great wine in the Comox Valley.”

In September 2019, Beaufort became the first organically-certified vineyard on Vancouver Island.

Black Press has reached out to the vineyard for comment.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter