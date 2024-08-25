Filmmaker documents Burns Lake's 2018 wildfire in 'The Fire In Our Hearts'

Tschanz spent his teenage years in Burns Lake and discusses growing up in the community and returning to film there

Swiss-Canadian filmmaker Josias Tschanz spent much of his teenage years in Burns Lake, which he now considers home after relocating from Switzerland. His latest documentary, The Fire In Our Hearts, was filmed in Burns Lake and Southside, focusing on the devastating 2018 wildfires in the area.

Tschanz spent his early years in Switzerland before moving to Southside with his family during his teenage years. Attending high school in Burns Lake was initially challenging for him due to a lack of English proficiency, he said. However, he was fortunate to have supportive teachers and friends who helped him feel welcome and adapt to the new environment. Tschanz speaks fondly of the community he grew up in. After becoming a filmmaker, Tschanz came back to the community to shoot a couple of his films.

In 2018, the wildfires in Burns Lake made headlines across the province. Tschanz still had family living in Burns Lake around this time and as he came down to visit them, he began filming the wildfire. Since then he has returned to the community annually to continue his work.

While the film is still in production, Tschanz is inviting local residents to contribute photos and videos of the wildfires for potential inclusion in the film.

Amidst the production of 'The Fire In Our Hearts' , Tschanz took some time out to speak with Lakes District News. Below is an edited excerpt from that interview:

Lakes District News (LDN): What was it like growing up in Burns Lake?

Josias Tschanz (JT): I grew up on the Southside and had to catch the ferry every day to get to Burns Lake. I learned how to drive when I was 16 which is unusual for Switzerland as we are not allowed to drive until 18. I am sure I wasn’t the best driver back then and probably scared a few cows and bears as I navigated through the dusty roads.

What I always loved and appreciated about the Southside is the community and the endless nature.

I grew up in the French part of Switzerland, but being Swiss-German, I often got bullied for being an ‘outsider.’ My parents then switched me to German school where I got bullied for living in the French part. I felt like I never really belonged and it damaged my confidence. When we moved to the Southside, I was an immigrant, yet everyone welcomed me and my family with open arms. I had Indigenous, Mormon, Mennonite, logger and other immigrant friends. It deeply connected me to the community as I felt accepted, but it also connected me to the land that brought me peace and a new beginning.

LDN: What made you get into filmmaking?

JT: I was always interested in storytelling from a very young age. A family friend got me an old video recorder when I was 12-years-old and I started documenting life at our farm in Switzerland, which I am sure was rather annoying for my parents.

When I graduated high school, I moved to Vancouver and studied film & theatre at the University of British Columbia. After that I started my own production company and transitioned into the industry that way. My journey took me to countries such as Argentina, India, Japan and Europe and I am very grateful I get to do what I love now.

LDN: Growing up in Burns Lake and then coming back to direct a film in the community – how was that experience?

JT: I shot a few short films in the region and my very first feature film entitled Neutral Territory was shot here too. It was fun to cast locals and have them act in a film. We shot all over the Southside and Burns Lake. The film did surprisingly well in festivals and screened in Times Square at the New York Film Festival. We had a premier at the Beacon Theatre in Burns Lake as well.

Coming back for this current film was different because it was not planned. When the fires in 2018 occurred, I was worried about my community, my parents and my friends that lived there. I packed my camera equipment and drove up from Vancouver to document it. As I am not a fire fighter, I thought this was one way I could contribute.

At first we just used the footage to create awareness and fundraise money for the community. However, it then evolved into an actual film called The Fire In Our Hearts, on how small communities can be part of the solution when battling wildfires.

The film was selected in the First Look program by the Whistler Film Festival last December, which generated a lot of interest for the project. Since the film is completely self-funded, it has been more challenging than other projects, but I have been filming more content every year and this year I had some help from another videographer (Rachel Ahtila) to capture more content with stakeholders such as the Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Chinook Emergency Reponse Society, independent fire fighters, BC Wildfire Service, ecologists, politicians and other community voices. Working with the Cheslatta was particularly humbling as we learned so much about the history and traditions. It is nice to see how community oriented and inclusive everyone is and that everyone works together to come up with solutions.

LDN: How long were you filming in Burns Lake/ Southside, what are some of the areas/locations you filmed at.

The filming began in 2018 during the fires, but I have been returning every year to film more content whenever I had time between my other projects. 2018 was the catalyst of the film, but the real story begins in the aftermath.

LDN: When is The Fire In Our Hearts expected to be released?

JT: As the film is self-funded, the project is taking a bit longer to complete than others, but we really hope to have it ready for festivals soon and several distributors have expressed interest for the film already. The plan is to hold a big premier in Burns Lake as well and invite all stakeholders and community members to watch it on the big screen.

If anyone has videos or photos of the fires, we would love to consider them to be included in the film. We are also welcoming potential sponsors and partners to contact if interested in being part of the film. Please contact us at thefireinourhearts.movie@gmail.com . We would love to hear from you!