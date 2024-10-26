Final ballots to be counted in Kelowna-Centre, where 149 votes separate candidates

818 absentee votes will be counted in Kelowna-Centre, where 149 votes separate the BC NDP and BC Conservative candidates

As the work week draws to a close for most, staff at Elections BC will be tabulating 65,000 mail-in and absentee ballots from across the province's 93 ridings.

After voting closed on Saturday Oct. 19, several electorate districts across the province were too close to officially call without mail-in and absentee votes accounted for.

The results from the absentee votes and the recounts may either solidify or flip the results from election night.

Kelowna-Centre is one of the ridings with slim margins that may be impacted by the tabulation of mail-in and absentee votes.

There are 818 absentee ballots to be counted in Kelowna-Centre, and only 159 votes separating the two leading candidates, BC Conservative Kristina Loewen , who has already declared victory, and Loyal Woolridge with the BC NDP.

Lowen declared victory on election night with a total of 10,742 votes and a 43.1 percent share of the votes. Wooldridge, however, has not yet called the election and has 10,593 votes, which is 42.5 percent of the share.

In addition to the tabulation of absentee and mail-in ballots, Woolridge requested and was granted a partial recount for the Kelowna-Centre riding after a transcription error of one vote was identified.

The partial recount and remaining ballot tabulation may be enough to flip the riding.

In both the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream and Kelowna-Mission ridings, the BC Conservative candidates have won by more than 4,000 votes each, which is more than what remains in absentee and mail-in ballots.

Provincially, neither the BC New Democratic Party nor the Conservative Party of B.C. have secured the 47 seats required in Victoria's Legislative Assembly to form a majority government.

Currently, results from Elections BC show that BC NDP candidates have won or are leading in 46 ridings. BC Conservatives are currently slated to win 45 seats across the province, and the BC Green Party has secured two electoral districts.

In addition to the tabulation of absentee voting, full recounts were automatically called in the Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Surrey City Centre ridings as fewer than 100 votes separated the candidates.

The final tabulation and recounts are expected to be completed by Oct. 28.

With files from the Canadian Press