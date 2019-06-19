Final bell could sound for project that allows Victoria grads to dress in style

Magic Wand must find space to store its prom attire for Greater Victoria students by end of June

A program that provides attire for grads is looking for somewhere to store its tuxedos and gowns as the space currently being used at Richmond Primary School will be used as a classroom next year. The Magic Wand Project will be forced to close down and put everything in storage if a new space cannot be found.

Magic Wand is run by Elizabeth Surerus, and since 2001 she has helped over 800 graduating high school students attend their prom in style. “Why buy when you can borrow?” is Magic Wand’s motto. For a small dry-cleaning fee, students can attend prom in fashionable outfits. The fee is, however, waived if a student cannot afford it, she says.

Surerus’ shop is not exclusive to those who cannot afford to buy their own prom clothes. She says that borrowing is a more eco-friendly option. “[This] allows all students to borrow rather than buy and be able to use [the] savings for their education or future,” she says. “No one needs to miss their grad.”

The Magic Wand started in Surerus’ home 16 years ago, but has moved a few times. She was aware that they would only have their current space at Richmond Primary for one year, but she assumed a new space would have been found before time ran out.

There are over 100 dresses in “like-new” condition, and Magic Wand also offers shoes, jewelry, tuxedos and suits. The Magic Wand hosts boutique weekends for students to come and choose their gowns and tuxedos.

Surerus knows that there are many students who would not be able to attend their prom without Magic Wand.

“It would be a great loss to have to close due to lack of space,” she says. She is feeling optimistic about the situation and is holding out hope that someone comes forward with an available space.

Surerus can be contacted by email at: esurerus@telus.net.

