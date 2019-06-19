Final bell could sound for project that allows Victoria grads to dress in style

Magic Wand must find space to store its prom attire for Greater Victoria students by end of June

A program that provides attire for grads is looking for somewhere to store its tuxedos and gowns as the space currently being used at Richmond Primary School will be used as a classroom next year. The Magic Wand Project will be forced to close down and put everything in storage if a new space cannot be found.

Magic Wand is run by Elizabeth Surerus, and since 2001 she has helped over 800 graduating high school students attend their prom in style. “Why buy when you can borrow?” is Magic Wand’s motto. For a small dry-cleaning fee, students can attend prom in fashionable outfits. The fee is, however, waived if a student cannot afford it, she says.

READ ALSO: Magic Wand lends grad dresses, suits and tuxedos for small fee

Surerus’ shop is not exclusive to those who cannot afford to buy their own prom clothes. She says that borrowing is a more eco-friendly option. “[This] allows all students to borrow rather than buy and be able to use [the] savings for their education or future,” she says. “No one needs to miss their grad.”

The Magic Wand started in Surerus’ home 16 years ago, but has moved a few times. She was aware that they would only have their current space at Richmond Primary for one year, but she assumed a new space would have been found before time ran out.

There are over 100 dresses in “like-new” condition, and Magic Wand also offers shoes, jewelry, tuxedos and suits. The Magic Wand hosts boutique weekends for students to come and choose their gowns and tuxedos.

READ ALSO: Magic Wand lends free prom dresses, tuxes for grad

Surerus knows that there are many students who would not be able to attend their prom without Magic Wand.

“It would be a great loss to have to close due to lack of space,” she says. She is feeling optimistic about the situation and is holding out hope that someone comes forward with an available space.

Surerus can be contacted by email at: esurerus@telus.net.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria couple seeks community’s help after e-bike stolen for second time
Next story
Pizza brightens Saanich public hearing

Just Posted

Man accused of Brentwood Bay murder appears in court

Alan Chapman tells judge he wants next court appearance to be “as far away as possible”

Langford has ‘no plans’ to make changes to Western Speedway after noise complaints

Flyer passed out to residents voices concerns over racetrack noise

Victoria couple seeks community’s help after e-bike stolen for second time

Voltbike stolen from parking garage on Quadra Street

Emergency crews at scene of accident at Sooke’s Camp Bernard

First responders are on the scene of an accident at Camp Bernard,… Continue reading

UPDATE: Firefighters bring Sooke wildfire under control

Firefighters have a wildfire that burned an area about 100x150 feet at… Continue reading

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

B.C. man faces deportation over father’s honour-killing conviction

Father lied to immigration, was later acquitted of charges in Jassi Sidhu’s murder

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

Sooke council urged to move faster on off-leash dog park plan

Resident questions why five of seven restricted parks are in Sooke

Most Read