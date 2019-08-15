The Humboldt/Douglas plaza will open Thursday morning. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Final leg of Wharf Street bike lanes, Humboldt Street plaza set to open

The new plaza officially opens Thursday morning

The final leg of the Wharf and Humboldt streets bike lanes opens Thursday morning, along with a brand new pedestrian plaza.

The plaza takes over the now dead-end space at Humboldt and Douglas Streets, which had previously been open to traffic. It includes the two-way protected bike lanes flanked by two small plazas with benches, as well as an active pedestrian area with artful sitting space and a table tennis table.

Local businesses, residences and hotels will be given table tennis balls and paddles to use in the area.

The initial leg of the Wharf Street bike lane, which begins at Pandora Avenue at the Johnson Street Bridge, opened on Aug. 1, with the section running from Government to Douglas Street opening on Aug. 8.

The next portion of the bike lane will run along Humboldt Street up to Vancouver Street and is scheduled to open in the fall after underground infrastructural upgrades are complete.

The new plaza at Humboldt and Douglas streets includes benches, bicycle parking and a ping pong table. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

