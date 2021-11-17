Final night of emergency ferry runs Wednesday between Brentwood Bay, Mill Bay

B.C. Ferries is offering four extra sailings tonight between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay to move travellers stranded by the closure Monday and subsequent reductions in traffic on the Malahat. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries will have one more night of emergency sailings from north of the Malahat to the Saanich Peninsula the evening of Nov. 17.

The MV Klitsa will depart Brentwood Bay for the Mill Bay ferry terminal at 7:30, 8:40, 9:50 and 11 p.m., and make return trips from Mill Bay to Brentwood Bay at 8:05, 9:15, 10:25 and 11:35 p.m., according to their service notice. This will be the last night of emergency sailings “due to crew resources,” said BC Ferries public affairs director Deborah Marshall.

Regularly scheduled service will resume on Nov. 18 with the 7:30 a.m. sailing departing Brentwood Bay.

The three evenings of emergency sailings came after the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the closure of the Malahat section of Hwy. 1 on Monday. Crews will be repairing damage caused by recent rain events from Nov. 16 to the 22 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Alternative land routes to the Malahat include the Pacific Marine route (Hwy. 14) through Sooke, Jordan River and Port Renfrew.

