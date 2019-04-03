North Saanich Municipal Hall. Residents’ final chance to vote is April 6. (Peninsula News Review file photo)

Final two days to vote in North Saanich byelection

Advance voting wraps up Wednesday followed by the final voting day on April 6

The last day of advance voting for the North Saanich byelection is Wednesday, with the final chance to vote on Saturday, April 6.

Eight candidates are vying for the open seat. Here are some of the key issues they would like to address:

Rosemarie (Romi) Bongers

• Affordable housing

• Transportation

• Doctors/nurse practitioners

RELATED: North Saanich by-election triggered by one-month councillor to cost $27,000

Arturo Huerta

• I will work to preserve and improve agricultural, marine and rural assets, support initiatives that promote clean energy and environmental protection of our rich ecosystems.

• I will promote and support physical, cultural and artistic participation as part of a healthy community.

• I will use the OCP and community consultation as vital parts of the decision-making process.

Del Elgersma

• Principled land use decisions – I support sensible development consistent with the Official Community Plan while preserving farmland and the rural character of North Saanich

• Improved access to health care – I will work with stakeholders to attract doctors and support innovations in care delivery

• Increased consultation and engagement, especially with the upcoming review of the Official Community Plan

Dorothy Hartshorne

• Teamwork – a high functioning council is the result of cohesive teamwork

• Facilitation – facilitate individual community members in having their issues addressed

• Communication – listen to what everyone has to say and honour their viewpoint

RELATED: Eight contenders vie for council seat in North Saanich

Tiffany Joseph

• Climate change and sustainability – work on fire suppression strategies to keep North Saanich safe from potential wildfires; remove contamination from waterways to improve creeks and Saanich Inlet; supporting farming supports the environment, good farming practices can pull carbon from the atmosphere

• Community engagement – one-on-one conversations and reaching out to community organizations in North Saanich; connect people to benefit both the environment and strengthen community values

• Affordability and quality of life – addressing the transit needs of people with disabilities helps all residents have better transit options, safer sidewalks, and better parking where needed

Scott McEachern

• High property taxes

• Affordable housing

• Supporting the local farming industry

Cam McLennan

Did not respond to the invitation to participate, but has made public statements saying he would be a good balance to the current council, agrees with gradual implementation of green initiatives and would seek more affordable housing in what he calls an “outrageous” market.

RELATED: North Saanich Byelection: Candidates face off for first time

Patricia Pearson

• Support implementation of the Communication Strategy and encourage dialogue and engagement.

• Increase food security, support existing farmers, and remove barriers for new farmers.

• Update and plan to meet the District’s greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Polls are open at the municipal hall in North Saanich from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. father paralyzed after apparent flu has regained some movement, recovery continues
Next story
Brunei invokes laws allowing stoning for gay sex, adultery

Just Posted

Bay Street Armoury could carry new name

Local military representatives advocate for a historical namesake

Township of Esquimalt explores options amidst doctor shortage crisis

A recent report found that between Esquimalt and Westshore, 36,000 people don’t have a family doctor

Dry March sparks fire concerns

How to stay mindful this upcoming fire season

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Saanich fire crews extinguish blaze at Gorge and Adelaide

Shed fire believed to be started by old refrigerator

Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Gas prices hit $1.57 a litre in Greater Victoria

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Former Penticton Indian Band Chief among supporters voicing their disappointment

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

B.C. teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. NDP loses vote after Greens walk out in LNG protest

B.C. Greens leave legislature, B.C. Liberals pass amendment

Most Read