Find out which were Black Press Media's most read stories of 2024 in Canada

From a weeklong wait for provincial election results to a river monster and a former political candidate linked to a Russian operation and a popstar making a stop at a local eatery – those were just some of Black Press Media's most-read stories across Canada in 2024.
Scroll through to read the top 20 stories of the year.
20. Final vote count clarifies B.C. election results
The final vote count of the 2024 provincial election came in nearly a week after the polls closed, and preliminary results kept candidates, pundits and the public on the edge of their seats.
19. Air fares plummet in Canada as competition up, demand down
The year-over-year fare decline for January 2024 followed a trend seen since April 2023 where prices have fallen compared with the same months the year before.
18. Fishermen catch, release river monster near Mission
An 800 pound, 100-year-old sturgeon was nabbed and released in the Fraser River.
17. Harrison mayor declares state of local emergency
Harrison Hot Springs Mayor Ed Wood declared a state of local emergency for the village in light of wildfire concerns.
16. Young woman prepares to live remotely in B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest
“I would like some space for myself to detach from all the things our society finds comfort in,” said Ista Oud, 19, who is a member of the Nuxalk Nation and graduated from Acwsalcta School in June 2023.
15. ‘Ban them’: Victoria residents fed up with ginormous trucks in downtown core
Some people were fed up with large pickup trucks in the city's downtown core.
14. Gold rush of the 1800s could be repeated in Vernon with new mine
A gold mine west of Vernon is ready to be discovered.
13. Notorious Surrey building, vacant since 1998, listed for court-ordered sale
Another chapter is being written in the ongoing, 26-year saga of a long-vacant commercial building in Surrey.
12. 'We're hitting it hard': Crews fight Williams Lake wildfire from air, ground
Air tankers rumbled past businesses and homes in Williams Lake as a collective effort was underway to safeguard the city from an out of control wildfire in town.
11. Sts'ailes Chief Ralph Leon, Jr. removed from office
Sts'ailes First Nation Chief Ralph Leon, Jr. was ousted after alleged unauthorized spending and misconduct.
10. Three dozen screening staff members fired at Victoria International Airport
An investigation has resulted in the firing of 27 security screeners and nine salaried employees in the screening department at Victoria International Airport (YYJ).
9. Abbotsford woman berated at gym for working out in women’s only section
What started off as a New Year’s resolution transformed into a shouting match, misgendering and a woman kicked out of the She’s Fit section of Abbotsford’s Trevor Linden Fitness on Jan. 15.
8. Former Langley MP candidate's YouTube channel linked to Russian operation
A YouTube network that features a former Langley political candidate as one of its primary contributors has been accused of being funded by Russian operatives in a US Justice Department indictment.
7. Pop star Pink swings by Jakes at the Lake
The staff at Jakes at the Lake waited patiently until enough time had passed before telling the world they had a pop music superstar swing in for a drink the other day.
6. 2-year-old son of B.C.’s David Foster wows with drumming talents in viral video
In a video posted to TikTok by Katharine McPhee and Instagram by Canadian producer David Foster, the pair’s son is seen playing an impressive drum solo alongside a recording of Michael Jackson’s song “Rock with You.”
5. Red Deer teenager gets modelling contract, photoshoots in Mexico
Janae Saunders always considered herself sporty.
At five-foot-eight, with a long stride, the Grade 11 Hunting Hills High School student has been hitting her mark on the volleyball courts since Grade 7. But the same long and lean qualities have made Saunders' friends suggest that maybe she should give modelling a try.
4. Nanaimo mountain biker looking to license his 'mind-bending' bike design
A Nanaimo geotechnical engineer is looking for a manufacturer to put his high-performance mountain bike prototypes into production.
3. Six-vehicle crash leaves mother and child dead
Highway 1 was shut down in one direction following a fatal, multi-vehicle collision on the highway in Chilliwack on Aug. 6 where two people died. The following day, police said it was believed to be an obstruction on the road that led to the crash that killed a mother and her son, while her other son was transported to B.C. Children's Hospital for surgery
2. Solar storm treats British Columbians to Northern Lights show
People across Canada were treated to a Northern Lights display – a relatively uncommon sight in southern B.C.
1. RCMP warn public after first recorded instance of Bromazolam in Alberta
Alberta RCMP is warning the public after finding the first recorded instance of Bromazolam in the province.