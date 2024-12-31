 Skip to content
Find out which were Black Press Media's most read stories of 2024 in Canada

The results of a space weather storm was the second-most read story of the year
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media's most-read stories in 2024 across Canada.(Black Press Media files)

From a weeklong wait for provincial election results to a river monster and a former political candidate linked to a Russian operation and a popstar making a stop at a local eatery – those were just some of Black Press Media's most-read stories across Canada in 2024.

Scroll through to read the top 20 stories of the year.

20. Final vote count clarifies B.C. election results

The final vote count of the 2024 provincial election came in nearly a week after the polls closed, and preliminary results kept candidates, pundits and the public on the edge of their seats.

19. Air fares plummet in Canada as competition up, demand down

The year-over-year fare decline for January 2024 followed a trend seen since April 2023 where prices have fallen compared with the same months the year before.

18. Fishermen catch, release river monster near Mission

An 800 pound, 100-year-old sturgeon was nabbed and released in the Fraser River.

An 800 pound, 100-year-old sturgeon was nabbed and released in the Fraser River, close to Mission. Submitted Photo

17. Harrison mayor declares state of local emergency

Harrison Hot Springs Mayor Ed Wood declared a state of local emergency for the village in light of wildfire concerns.

16. Young woman prepares to live remotely in B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

“I would like some space for myself to detach from all the things our society finds comfort in,” said Ista Oud, 19, who is a member of the Nuxalk Nation and graduated from Acwsalcta School in June 2023.

Pristine beauty abounds in the Scw7cwlk (Skowquiltz) Valley . (Photo submitted)

15. ‘Ban them’: Victoria residents fed up with ginormous trucks in downtown core

Some people were fed up with large pickup trucks in the city's downtown core.

14. Gold rush of the 1800s could be repeated in Vernon with new mine

A gold mine west of Vernon is ready to be discovered. 

13. Notorious Surrey building, vacant since 1998, listed for court-ordered sale

Another chapter is being written in the ongoing, 26-year saga of a long-vacant commercial building in Surrey.

12. 'We're hitting it hard': Crews fight Williams Lake wildfire from air, ground

Air tankers rumbled past businesses and homes in Williams Lake as a collective effort was underway to safeguard the city from an out of control wildfire in town.

A fire has erupted in Williams Lake in the river valley, and along Mackenzie Avenue. Theresa Herrling photo

11. Sts'ailes Chief Ralph Leon, Jr. removed from office

Sts'ailes First Nation Chief Ralph Leon, Jr. was ousted after alleged unauthorized spending and misconduct.

10. Three dozen screening staff members fired at Victoria International Airport

An investigation has resulted in the firing of 27 security screeners and nine salaried employees in the screening department at Victoria International Airport (YYJ).

9. Abbotsford woman berated at gym for working out in women’s only section

What started off as a New Year’s resolution transformed into a shouting match, misgendering and a woman kicked out of the She’s Fit section of Abbotsford’s Trevor Linden Fitness on Jan. 15.

8. Former Langley MP candidate's YouTube channel linked to Russian operation

A YouTube network that features a former Langley political candidate as one of its primary contributors has been accused of being funded by Russian operatives in a US Justice Department indictment.

7. Pop star Pink swings by Jakes at the Lake

The staff at Jakes at the Lake waited patiently until enough time had passed before telling the world they had a pop music superstar swing in for a drink the other day.

Pop music superstar Pink stopped in at Jakes on the Lake recently, much to the delight of excited staffers. . (Courtesy of Jakes at the Lake)

6. 2-year-old son of B.C.’s David Foster wows with drumming talents in viral video

In a video posted to TikTok by Katharine McPhee and Instagram by Canadian producer David Foster, the pair’s son is seen playing an impressive drum solo alongside a recording of Michael Jackson’s song “Rock with You.”

5. Red Deer teenager gets modelling contract, photoshoots in Mexico

Janae Saunders always considered herself sporty.

At five-foot-eight, with a long stride, the Grade 11 Hunting Hills High School student has been hitting her mark on the volleyball courts since Grade 7. But the same long and lean qualities have made Saunders' friends suggest that maybe she should give modelling a try.

4. Nanaimo mountain biker looking to license his 'mind-bending' bike design

A Nanaimo geotechnical engineer is looking for a manufacturer to put his high-performance mountain bike prototypes into production.

240820-nbu-275-over-root-step-p8191137
Chris Hudec descends a trail behind Westwood Lake during a demonstration ride of his bike prototypes. . Chris Bush

3. Six-vehicle crash leaves mother and child dead

Highway 1 was shut down in one direction following a fatal, multi-vehicle collision on the highway in Chilliwack on Aug. 6 where two people died. The following day, police said it was believed to be an obstruction on the road that led to the crash that killed a mother and her son, while her other son was transported to B.C. Children's Hospital for surgery

2. Solar storm treats British Columbians to Northern Lights show

People across Canada were treated to a Northern Lights display – a relatively uncommon sight in southern B.C.

web1_240510-cpl-photos-northern-lights-chilliwack_8
People watch and photograph the northern lights from Old Orchard Road in Chilliwack on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

1. RCMP warn public after first recorded instance of Bromazolam in Alberta

Alberta RCMP is warning the public after finding the first recorded instance of Bromazolam in the province.

