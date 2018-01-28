Fire aboard vessel in Victoria marina destroys thirty foot boat

The remnants of a vessel that caught fire in the early morning hours of Jan. 27 are seen here at the Coast Harbourside Hotel marina in Victoria. James Bay Neighbourhood Association photo

An early morning fire that broke out on a 30-foot vessel Saturday has left the boat a complete write-off.

Victoria Fire Department responded to a call shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 27 that a pleasure craft was on fire at the Coast Harbourside Hotel marina. The four alarm fire was quickly extinguished and fortunately, no one was on board when the fire broke out.

Fire in YYJ harbour pic.twitter.com/K3kGmvGVql — West Coast Carrie (@westcoastcarrie) January 27, 2018

Crews from the James Bay fire station tackled the flames with the use of a deck gun from their fire boat while a second crew shot water from the driveway of the hotel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but a space heater on board may have contributed to the blaze.

