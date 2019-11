The code red was quickly called off

Staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital, and all Island Health facilities, practice for different emergency situations including code red – fire. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

A fire alarm was pulled in a parkade at Royal Jubilee Hospital on Thursday afternoon triggering a code red. It was later determined to have been a false alarm.

Someone in the parking garage pulled the fire alarm by accident setting off an alarms at the hospital, explained Island Health spokesperson Cheryl Bloxham.

The person was confused and ended up triggering the alarm, she noted. The code red was quickly called off.

