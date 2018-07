A fire at Arbutus RV in Merville Monday evening has destroyed one fifth-wheel trailer and extensively damaged another.

The small shed that is used to fill propane tanks also caught fire, causing concern for the firefighters on hand.

Firefighters from Oyster River and Courtenay responded to the blaze.

The fire has been contained and the cause is still under investigation.

There was no one on site at the time, and no injuries to report.

More to come…