VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Vernon motel - again

Iconic motel suffers second fire in less than a year

For the second time in less than a year, Vernon Fire Rescue Services are battling a fire at the Blue Stream Motel on 32nd Street.

For the second time in less than a year, Vernon Fire Rescue Services are battling a fire at the Blue Stream Motel on 32nd Street.

A Vernon motel severely damaged in a fire in August 2024 has caught fire again.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services personnel knocked down a blaze at the Blue Stream Motel, off 32nd Street, Wednesday morning, March 12.

The fire started on the ground floor on the outside of the rear of the building.

"Crews have made a sweep of the building, obviously minding the safety issues of the last fire, and they have not found anybody," deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink said.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers scoured the area for potential suspects.

The motel owners were on scene watching the fire crews in action, for a second time.

Firefighters were at the Blue Stream on Aug. 27, 2024, after a fire broke out on the motel's second floor.

There were no injuries in that fire but the motel sustained heavy damage.

The motel opened for business in 1965.