Fire breaks out behind Cameron Lake east of Port Alberni

Citizens stop to call BC Wildfire Service of fire burning on opposite side of lake from highway

Harry Watts was driving to work along Highway 4 before 5 a.m. Thursday when he saw a fire burning up the bluff on the backside of Cameron Lake.

Watts stopped at a pullout to call in the fire to emergency services, then he took some photos and video. "I pulled over at Cameron Lake on my way to work," he says in a video posted to social media. "There's a fire at the other side of the lake."

Watts called *5555 to report the fire and was assured that BC Wildfire Service had received several calls about it through the night. The fire has been added to the BC Wildfire map (V71145) and is listed as one hectare burning out of control.

This is a developing story and we will add more details as they become available.