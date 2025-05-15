 Skip to content
Fire consumes home on Tseshaht First Nation land near Port Alberni

Fire was an automatic mutual aid call for all Alberni Valley fire departments
Firefighters from Sproat Lake, Beaver Creek and Cherry Creek volunteer fire departments and Port Alberni Fire Dept. responded to a house fire on Wattys Road on Wednesday night.

The fire was burning hot and creating large plumes of black smoke that could be seen for kilometres.

A neighbour said the residents were able to safely flee the house but two cats were unaccounted for in the first hour of the incident.

Fire crews were asking the public to avoid Wattys Road to give them space to work.

Wattys Road is located west of the Riverbend (Orange) Bridge and is on Tseshaht First Nation land as it intersects Highway 4.

About the Author: Susie Quinn

A journalist since 1987, I have been the Alberni Valley News editor since August 2006.
