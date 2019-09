Victoria police and fire departments are on scene in the 900 block of Heywood Avenue.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire Thursday afternoon. VicPD is assisting with traffic in the area.

Bit of a scene at Southgate and Vancouver this afternoon – several fire dept responders on site; can hear fire alarm going. #yyj #victoria pic.twitter.com/5FtLDmQv4E — Laura Doskotch (@lauradoskotch) September 20, 2019