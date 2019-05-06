Fire crews deal with gas line hit in Oak Bay

FortisBC on scene as traffic re-routed in 600 block of Oliver Street

Crews deal with a gas line struck on Oliver Street on Monday, May 6. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay firefighters were called to a residential gas line struck on Oliver Street in Oak Bay Monday morning.

Crews were called to the 600 block of Oliver Street after a small excavator ruptured at about 10 a.m.

A FortisBC repair crew was on site quickly and should have it sealed off soon. Oliver remains closed for now and drivers wanting to cross Oliver at Central will have to detour around the block.

