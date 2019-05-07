A pillar of smoke could be seen over downtown early Tuesday morning following the massive fire that erupted early Monday morning at the Plaza Hotel at 603 Pandora Ave. (Kendra Crighton/Victoria News Staff)

Fire crews extinguish all major hot spots overnight at downtown Victoria fire

City Hall is closed today due to poor air quality

The smell of smoke lingers in the air downtown, surrounding the Plaza Hotel at 603 Pandora Ave. following the massive fire that erupted early Monday morning.

According to the City of Victoria fire crews have successfully extinguished all major hot spots and will continue to monitor the fire throughout the day. Crews remained on-scene overnight to monitor and ensure there was no active fire.

“Fire crews did an absolute amazing job,” says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, adding the worst case scenario would have been if the fire spread to the directly adjacent buildings — which were both designated as heritage buildings.

“I just can’t say enough about what a tremendous job they’ve done and that they’re still doing. They’re down there on site and continuing to put the fire out, which seems unbelievable, but there are still small patches.”

RELATED: One man missing in relation to downtown Victoria fire

Pandora Avenue west of Douglas and Government streets between Johnson and Fisgard streets will remain closed until further notice.

City Hall will be closed for business Tuesday due to poor air quality.

Excavators were on scene around 3 p.m. on Monday to begin a controlled demolition of parts of the building to assist with extinguishing the blaze.

RELATED: Downtown Victoria building failed two fire inspections before catching fire

According to BC Transit Route 10 will be rerouted from Government and will go left on Yates Street, right on Wharf Street and left on Pandora Ave to the regular route. Along with westbound Routes 14 Victoria General and 15 Esquimalt will continue on Yates Street, turning right on Wharf Street, left on Pandora Ave to the regular route.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions
Next story
Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Just Posted

Negotiations fail for Crystal Pool at Save-On-Foods site

The City is considering two alternative sites for the new Crystal Pool and Wellness facility

Fire crews extinguish all major hot spots overnight at downtown Victoria fire

City Hall is closed today due to poor air quality

Burning at Rocky Point until May 30

Rick Stiebel News Staff Burning of debris at Rocky Point in Metchosin… Continue reading

Line painting on Island Highway affects evening commutes

Work ongoing from 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. until May 9

Coast Guard shows off Canadian can-do attitude

Coast Guard facilitates 40 B.C. scientific programs each year

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Wolf attacks dog in Vancouver Island First Nation community

Pet owners in Tofino and Ucluelet urged to be wary of predators

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

New Westminster votes to remove statue of ‘Hanging Judge’ Matthew Begbie

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Most Read