Fire crews extinguish all major hot spots overnight at downtown Victoria fire

A pillar of smoke could be seen over downtown early Tuesday morning following the massive fire that erupted early Monday morning at the Plaza Hotel at 603 Pandora Ave. (Kendra Crighton/Victoria News Staff)

The smell of smoke lingers in the air downtown, surrounding the Plaza Hotel at 603 Pandora Ave. following the massive fire that erupted early Monday morning.

Victoria fire crews have been working around the clock to contain and monitor 603 Pandora following yesterday’s massive blaze. #yyj pic.twitter.com/iTNKfj3r3C — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) May 7, 2019

According to the City of Victoria fire crews have successfully extinguished all major hot spots and will continue to monitor the fire throughout the day. Crews remained on-scene overnight to monitor and ensure there was no active fire.

“Fire crews did an absolute amazing job,” says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, adding the worst case scenario would have been if the fire spread to the directly adjacent buildings — which were both designated as heritage buildings.

“I just can’t say enough about what a tremendous job they’ve done and that they’re still doing. They’re down there on site and continuing to put the fire out, which seems unbelievable, but there are still small patches.”

Pandora Avenue west of Douglas and Government streets between Johnson and Fisgard streets will remain closed until further notice.

City Hall will be closed for business Tuesday due to poor air quality.

The smell of smoke in the @VictoriaNews office (on Broughton, 6 blocks away) is worse today than it was yesterday. — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 7, 2019

Excavators were on scene around 3 p.m. on Monday to begin a controlled demolition of parts of the building to assist with extinguishing the blaze.

According to BC Transit Route 10 will be rerouted from Government and will go left on Yates Street, right on Wharf Street and left on Pandora Ave to the regular route. Along with westbound Routes 14 Victoria General and 15 Esquimalt will continue on Yates Street, turning right on Wharf Street, left on Pandora Ave to the regular route.