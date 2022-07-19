(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

Fire crews fight winds as Lytton area blaze expands north

Mountainous terrain is making it difficult for ground crews

The Nohomin Creek wildfire west of Lytton continues to sit at 2,058 hectares as of Tuesday morning (July 19).

B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) said that the growth occurred upslope on the west flank.

Winds became a factor on Monday afternoon as they reached up to 60 km/h, however, the containment lines built by crews on the north, south, and east were able to hold up against the wind.

BCWS said the most active portion yesterday was in the southwest flank. Helicopters attacked the area while crews looked to see what equipment is safe for the region. The terrain in the area is steep and hard to operate in, unlike the rest of the fire.

Crews also laid down hose and established a sprinkler system after the Stein Valley yesterday and will continue to do so today. Structure protection is still ongoing. This fire is still deemed out of control.

With warmer and drier weather forecasted as the week goes on, fire behaviour is expected to increase.

READ MORE: Beer, pizza, fruit: PM Trudeau does the Okanagan

READ MORE: Salvation Army in Westbank receives generous donation from local businesses

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsKelownaLytton

Previous story
Trudeau tours B.C. cherry farm, where weather events have affected crop
Next story
Eight and counting: another overpass hit by a truck

Just Posted

Robert Ackerman won $100,000 off a BCLC ticket he bought at a Foul Bay Road Save-On-Foods. (Courtesy of BCLC)
‘Feels pretty darn good’: Victoria resident wins $100,000 off scratch and win ticket

The Norwegian Encore off the tip of the Ogden Point breakwater. Cruise companies will see the price they pay for waste left in Victoria increased, but not until 2024. (Greater Victoria Harbour Authority/Facebook)
CRD to increase fee for solid waste left in Greater Victoria by cruise ships

A black oystercatcher in south Oak Bay is pictured hunting for food between Victoria Golf Club and Kitty Islet. Waterfowl and raptors remain the wild bird groups at highest risk of avian flu, which has emerged in various species in B.C. since February. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Canada’s avian flu outbreak: Should the bird feeders go?

There are 32 openings for free summer camp, July 25 to 29, at Ukrainian Safe Haven in East Sooke. (Photo contributed)
Free summer fun for kids on offer in East Sooke