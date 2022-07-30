Fire crews make quick work of Langford school fire

West Shore fire crews were called to Millstream Elementary School in Langford early Saturday for a fire outside one of the school portables.
Langford Fire Rescue Chief Chris Aubrey said the call came in just after 7:30 a.m. Once on scene, crews found a small fire on the wheelchair ramp of a portable classroom.
Aubrey said crews from Langford, Colwood, and View Royal responded as the fire was near a building, but it was extinguished quickly before it could spread.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and there were no injuries.
