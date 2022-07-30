Langford Fire Rescue responded to a small fire outside Millstream Elementary School early Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford Fire Rescue responded to a small fire outside Millstream Elementary School early Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fire crews make quick work of Langford school fire

A fire started early Saturday on outside a portable at Millstream Elementary

West Shore fire crews were called to Millstream Elementary School in Langford early Saturday for a fire outside one of the school portables.

Langford Fire Rescue Chief Chris Aubrey said the call came in just after 7:30 a.m. Once on scene, crews found a small fire on the wheelchair ramp of a portable classroom.

Aubrey said crews from Langford, Colwood, and View Royal responded as the fire was near a building, but it was extinguished quickly before it could spread.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and there were no injuries.

