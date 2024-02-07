Fire crews rescue dog from icy pond in the Okanagan

Fire crews were called to the scene at 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna fire crews rescued a dog from Carney Pond around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

A dog was sucessfully rescued from the icy waters of Carney Pond in North Kelowna on Feb. 6.

The fire department and RCMP responded to a call for a dog that was stuck in the ice of the wildlife sanctuary pond, located just off the Rail Trail at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The owner was also unable to rescue the dog.

Two fire trucks responded to the call fire and utilized an ice-rescue strategy with a dingy to extract the dog.

An amazing rescue by the Kelowna Fire Department! A dog had fallen in a pond in North Kelowna. It is off to the vet for a check up. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/R5QphrTYtu — Brittany Webster (@thebrittwebster) February 6, 2024

The ice was thick enough to walk on for a short distance, according to Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain, Corrie Lang. Crews were able to walk out onto the ice, place the dog into the dingy and pull it to shore.

“I wouldn’t recommend walking on it,” said Lang. ‘But [fire crews] were able to get to the dog without hitting open water.”

Lang urges the public to use a leash and not let their dog walk on ice, even if it looks stable.

The dog, an older shepherd, will be taken to the vet for an assessment.

KFD has 15 crew members on scene, including their ice rescue team.

