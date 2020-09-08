Langford Fire Rescue is working to douse a small grass fire at Jacklin Road and Station Avenue. (Langford Fire Rescue/Twitter)

Fire crews douse grass fire the length of hockey rink near Station Avenue in Langford

The fire started out the size of dinner plate but quickly spread to over 200 feet long

Langford fire crews put out a small brush fire at the Langford Exchange Rail tracks.

Langford Fire Rescue tweeted that they were dealing with the small grass fire at Jacklin Road and Station Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Washington wildfires likely cause for Greater Victoria’s smoke-filled skies

According to Lance Caven, assistant fire chief of fire prevention, the 911 caller described the fire as the size of a dinner plate but when it was extinguished about 45 minutes later, the fire 200 feet long and more than 15 feet wide – similar to the length of a standard hockey rink.

Caven said this fire, and the smoke in the air blowing over from wildfires in Washington are good reminders for residents to be vigilant when outside.

Langford Fire Rescue was notified of the grass fire while checking for hot spots at a different fire that was put out on Monday between Westshore Parkway and Luxton Road. Caven said there have been a “typical” amount of grass fires in the area this year, but added that it “doesn’t take much” to start a fire.

“These little fires, they tie up resources if something else were to happen,” he said.

According to Caven, it’s too early to tell what caused the blaze but Langford fire will be reviewing video surveillance and speaking with witnesses further as the investigation continues.

 

