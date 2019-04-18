Half of the tenants of the Craigflower Road property should be able to move back in by April 27 (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Fire damage to Esquimalt building leaves some tenants out for at least six months

Structural damage has barred half of the tenants from returning, while others might move back sooner

The building that caught fire in Esquimalt on April 7 will stay partially vacant for up to a year.

The apartment building at 866 Craigflower Rd. was the site of a fatal fire that killed one resident. The fourth floor was the most badly damaged by smoke and fire, while the bottom three floors faced water damage.

READ MORE: Remembering Judith Rose Burke

For the past week and a half the property manager, Belmont Properties, has worked with the Esquimalt Fire Department, the Victoria Police Department, the Township of Esquimalt, the province, BC Housing and the Canadian Red Cross to assess the damage, and find temporary housing for the tenants.

ALSO READ: Volunteers find cat who escaped fatal Esquimalt fire

“As far as I know now, half of the building won’t be occupiable for six months to a year,” said Sara Jansen, emergency program manager for the Township of Esquimalt. “For the other half, tenants might be able to move in on the 27th.”

Jansen said that Belmont Properties had to take a look at any potential structural damage and air quality in the building.

ALSO READ: Esquimalt apartment fire caused by human error

“The air quality test showed that there’s asbestos in some parts,” Jansen said. “And there’s some significant structural damage on part of the building; even when you drive by you can see it.”

In the meantime the tenants of the 47 units have been given temporary housing. So far, Belmont Properties has found vacant apartments for all but six of the tenants who won’t be able to return to their units any time soon; they will be paying the same rental rate as before.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach
Next story
Saanich councillor continues to call for permanent funding for Greater Victoria sexual assault centre

Just Posted

Sentencing delayed for man who attacked VicPD dog

Uno later recovered from his injury and returned to work

Police ask for public’s help in locating Johnny Sam

Sam was last seen on April 17 in Esquimalt

Eco warriors to shut down Douglas Street on Earth Day

Environmentalists to call on banks to divert investments into green infrastructure

Fire damage to Esquimalt building leaves some tenants out for at least six months

Structural damage has barred half of the tenants from returning, while others might move back sooner

Plans to clear-cut old-growth near Port Renfrew causes an environmental outcry

Groups call logging a provincial government ‘blind spot’

It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

Two Grade 3 students in White Rock put four snails to the test in a hotly-contested street race

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

Here piggy piggy!

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Inquest into Port Hardy police shooting moved to Campbell River

Family disappointed James Hayward coroner’s inquest rescheduled hours away

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

Most Read