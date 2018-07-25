Tuesday’s fire damaged the church’s kitchen. Note the fire marks above the door. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Fire damages Saanich heritage church

A congregation worshipping out of a heritage church on Wilkinson Road hopes to hold service Sunday following a fire Tuesday evening.

Pastor Jim Shew of the Cornerstone Pentecostal Church said efforts are currently underway to make the main sanctuary church usable after a kitchen fire Tuesday evening.

The church opened in 1913 and the kitchen represents a latter addition, he said.

While it is not officially clear, all signs point towards faulty electrical wiring, he said. As for the kitchen, Shew described it as “destroyed” with no cost estimates available at this stage.

Some 30 members of the congregation were taking part in Bible study when one of the ushers noticed smoke coming out of the kitchen in the rear of the building at around 7:45 p.m.

“We left the building, called 9-1-1 and waited for the fire department to show up,” said Shew.

It all happened very quickly with little commotion, he said.

An attempt to douse the fire with a fire extinguisher failed, leaving it up to the Saanich Fire Department to knock down the fire.

Shew praised the quick response of the crews and their diligence in mopping the site.

Michael Kaye, assistant deputy chief of the Saanich Fire Department, said crews responded very quickly. He also suggested that the fire could have been worse.

Had nobody alerted authorities as quickly as they did, the fire could have spread very quickly and caused significant damage.

“The [wooden] church would gone up pretty well,” he said.

 

The heritage church located at corner of Wilkinson Road and Glyn Road opened in 1913. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Previous story
Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into overdose death of Oak Bay teen
Next story
Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Just Posted

Future of Esquimalt Legion finally clear

New developer steps in to ensure initial proposal comes to fruition

Cameras provide live-feed of Regina Park homeless camp

Police say camera is not illegal and they are not using it to monitor camp residents

In a haze: Impairment measurements unclear for cannabis and driving

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization

Emergency crews responding to reports of electrocution in Langford

Extent of injuries unknown at this time

Woman fights off attacker on Lochside Trail

Saanich Police investigating sexual assault on a 21-year-old woman

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

They’re already in the Calgary airport and want to open 15 new locations over the next five years

Prominent B.C. eagle nesting tree cut down

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study

Research involved scientists at Environment Canada as well as counterparts in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Fire damages Saanich heritage church

A congregation worshipping out of a heritage church on Wilkinson Road hopes… Continue reading

Most Read