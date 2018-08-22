Fire departments respond to public concern over dramatic increase in smoke in Victoria

Fire departments around Greater Victoria are responding to public concern about a dramatic increase in smoke in the Victoria-area tonight. No new fires have been reported, instead shifting winds are being blamed for delivering more smoke from ongoing wildfires.

The heavy smoke is due to the wind shifting and there are no fires in the Westshore. Please only call 911 if you see a distinct column of smoke or see flames. pic.twitter.com/UREPud0T8h — Langford Fire Rescue (@LangfordFire) August 23, 2018

The Government of Canada’s Air Quality Index hit 10+ which is classified as very high health risk.

#yyj @saanich @SaanichEP Saanich Fire Is receiving numerous calls regarding heavy smoke in the area. There are currently no active fires in Saanich and increasing winds are disturbing the smoke from the northern forest fires. — Saanich Fire (@SaanichFire) August 23, 2018

Provincial Agriculture Minister Lana Popham wrote on Twitter, “The smoke is thick in Cordova Bay. The smell is so strong I went outside and did a walkabout to survey the scene.”

Complaints were reported from downtown Victoria as well. “It’s so smokey in downtown #Victoria tonight. It smells like everyone in the neighbourhood has their fireplaces going x 1000. Reports of ash raining down in places. The fires aren’t even that close. This is scary,” wrote another on social media.

Under conditions of air quality deemed very high risk, it is advised that at-risk populations avoid strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion.

The general population is advised to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.