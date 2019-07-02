A fire at 4:20 a.m. left two residents homeless on Canada Day. (Sooke Fire Rescue)

Fire destroys Sooke mobile home

Two left homeless after Canada Day fire

Two Sooke women were left temporarily homeless by a house fire in Sooke on Canada Day.

The fire began in a Church Road mobile home and spread to an adjacent unit.

Roughly 24 firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire.

RELATED: Sooke wildfire brought under control

“We had active flame conditions that had spread into a roof space of an older mobile home and into the modular attachments to that mobile home,” said Fire Chief Kenn Mount.

“The fire had spread rapidly on the exterior of the structure and the roof on the front of the building had collapsed.”

Both women escaped the fire uninjured.

“We managed to salvage a few personal possessions from the back along with a pet cat but otherwise the structure is a complete loss,” Mount said.

The women received help through the Emergency Support Services Program


A fire at a mobile home on Canada Day left two women homeless. (Sooke Fire Rescue)

