The aftermath of a Friday fire at a North Saanich-based shipping and receiving business that started in the afternoon with crews remaining on scene until midnight. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The aftermath of a Friday fire at a North Saanich-based shipping and receiving business that started in the afternoon with crews remaining on scene until midnight. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Fire destroys trailer at North Saanich shipping and receiving business; under investigation

Fire that completely destroyed a shipping trailer remains under investigation

A North Saanich shipping and receiving business in the 10000-block of Avenger Way was saved from a large fire Friday afternoon that saw firefighters from all three Saanich Peninsula departments battle the blaze.

Crews remained on scene until midnight.

“It was a large fire that took a lot of resources, but with a quick, coordinated, aggressive attack, we held it to a trailer,” said Aaron Kary, deputy chief of the North Saanich Fire Department, with Kary described the trailer as a complete write-off.

Kary said there were no injuries among staff working at the business or any of the 30 firefighters responding from North Saanich, Sidney and Central Saanich suffered injuries in fighting

The fire was first reported at 5:40 p.m. The trailer, which was attached to the building, was destroyed.

RELATED: UPDATE: Man in his early 70s dies in North Saanich fire

Kary said the cause of the fire is not known, and is under investigation.

Black Press has reached out to the business for additional comment.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

fireSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
B.C. announces $2.85-million food security fund ahead of wildfire, flood season
Next story
97-unit affordable housing facility to replace damaged Michigan Square in Victoria

Just Posted

The Churchmouse Books summer sale is June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1701 Elgin Rd. in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Hot dogs, pulled pork sliders augment page-turners at Oak Bay book sale

Richard Demontigny outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office where he’d expected to turn himself in. Nobody was there. Demontigny later turned himself into the West Shore RCMP office. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Suspect in manure-dumping at Horgan’s Langford office turns himself in

The aftermath of a Friday fire at a North Saanich-based shipping and receiving business that started in the afternoon with crews remaining on scene until midnight. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Fire destroys trailer at North Saanich shipping and receiving business; under investigation

Attorney General David Eby on May 30, 2022, in Victoria at the announcement of the redevelopment of Michigan Square. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
97-unit affordable housing facility to replace damaged Michigan Square in Victoria