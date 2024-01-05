Fire extinguished without any injuries in Comox Valley

Chief says the fire is not considered suspicious

Firefighters knocked down a structure fire on Tuesday morning in Oyster Bay.

Chief Bruce Green responded to a call at around 9:50 a.m., and was on the scene on Robin Road in just above five minutes, he told the Record. Thirty firefighters were deployed from Oyster Bay and Merville.

“There was nobody injured,” said Green. “The firefighters did a great job.”

The team controlled the blaze within 30 minutes, according to the Chief. To fully extinguish the flame, however, another two hours were needed — the structure’s tin-roof collapsed into the building, shielding some of the fire from extinguishment.

The building is seen collapsing into itself, while a neighbouring structure is seen catching smaller flames. (Photo supplied by Oyster Bay Fire)

Firefighters handled an “exposure risk” well, according to the Chief.

The fire posed a risk of spreading flames to a neighbouring structure. Green said the neighbouring well-house was saved by firefighters and is still standing today.

The fire is not suspicious at this time. An investigation will be conducted in partnership with the structure’s insurance provider to determine the cause.

Courtenay Fire also responded, but while en-route learned the situation was under control, and turned back.

