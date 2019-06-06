Firefighters call cause of fire at downtown Victoria construction site ‘undetermined’

The Victoria Fire Department responded to a minor fire near Blanshard and Herald

The Victoria Fire Department was called to the scene of a downtown fire at a construction site near Blanshard Avenue and Herald Street around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night.

A passerby noticed the fire and called 911.

The fire appeared to start in a wheelbarrow in the bottom floor before quickly spreading to a nearby bin.

Firefighters were on scene within minutes of the call, and quickly put the fire out.

Acting Battalion Chief Oscar Pohl happened to drive by the fire, arriving shortly before the fire engine.

“We couldn’t find a source, it’s undetermined,” Pohl said. “That being said it was kind of strange that it would just start burning.”

However, Pohl said he did not believe the fire was linked to a series of recent suspicious fires in the downtown area.

“The only reason it could be considered suspicious in nature is because we couldn’t determine a cause,” Pohl said. “From our expereince here, it’s just a small fire. “

When fire fighters arrived, whatever had started the fire had already been burned.

Pohl noted the fire would not have been likely to spread, since it was surrounded by concrete. No additional damage was done, and damage costs are estimated to be very little to nothing.

No fire prevention or fire investigation measures were called after the fire was put out.

