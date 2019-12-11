Fire hydrant testing in Saanich may cause temporary water discolouration

About 100 locations to be assessed between Dec. 11 and 20

Saanich will be conducting fire hydrant testing between Dec. 11 and 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

The District of Saanich will be conducting regular fire hydrant testing which may cause temporary changes to tap water.

The tests involving water main system assessments will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and will continue through Friday, Dec. 20. Crews will be checking the water pressure and flow variations at about 100 locations in the municipality.

The Public Works Division is warning residents that water may be temporarily discoloured. If tap water looks unusual during testing, residents are encouraged to simply run the water until it clears. Public Works should be called if the discolouration continues.

Public Works can be contacted by calling 250-475-5599.

