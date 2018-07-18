The garage fire in the 3000-block of Woodburn Ave was so hot it blew out the windows. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Fire in Oak Bay contained to garage thanks to alarms, quick response

Early notification key to battling blaze

An Oak Bay resident was at home last night (July 17) when an alarm in his garage alerted him and Price’s Alarms to the fact that a fire was beginning to rage in his garage.

“We heard the alarm and then moments later, Price’s called,” said homeowner Steve Barr, who is thankful that he installed the alarm in the garage attached to the back of his house – having had one left over from installing them in the house.

Flames were showing at the house in the 3000-block of Woodburn Ave. when the Oak Bay Fire Department arrived around 10 p.m., immediately followed by Saanich Fire Department. The two crews quickly had the fire knocked down and contained to the garage.

“The smoke alarms worked, which was key in this fire,” said Oak Bay Fire Chief Dave Cockle.

The fire was so hot it blew out the windows of the garage, said Barr, who lost a lot of sporting equipment in the blaze. A charred bike could be seen through the shattered glass.

There were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

 

The fire is under investigation.

Flames were showing at the house in the 3000-block of Woodburn Ave. when the Oak Bay Fire Department arrived, immediately followed by Saanich Fire Department. The two crews quickly had the fire knocked down and contained to the garage.

