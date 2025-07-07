Evacuation order still in effect as wildfire considered held in Kelowna

The fire department is responding to the blaze

UPDATE: 11 p.m.

A local state of emergency has been declared due to the Whelan Creek wildfire, in the Ellison area.

According to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORD), evacuation orders and alerts have been updated despite the blaze being considered held.

BC Wildfire is reporting the blaze is an estimated 4.31 hectares in size and projected, based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability, to remain within the current perimeter, control line or boundary.

The following seven addresses remain on evacuation order:

5250 Dead Pine Drive

4875 Rockface Road

4883 Rockface Road

5125 Rockface Road

5200 Rockface Road

5335 Rockface Road

5500 Rockface Road

There are 106 addresses on evacuation alert and those residents should be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice, stated CORD.

4591-4593 Anderson Road

All addresses on Batta Forest Services Road

All addresses on Booth Road

All addresses on Dead Pine Drive except 5250

4475 - 6025 Farmers Drive

All addresses on Langley Court

All addresses on Monaghan Drive

4777, 4780, 4851, 4860, 4862, 4870 on Rockface Road

All addresses on Sierra Drive

All addresses on Twin Creek Place

All addresses on Upper Booth Road

All addresses on Upper Booth Road North

5173 - 5176 Whitetail Road

Those on alert should do the following:

Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be called while separated.

Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permit, keepsakes for quick departure.

Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles. If transportation assistance is needed, call 250-469-8590.

Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor cordermergency.ca for information on evacuation orders and the location of reception centres.

RCMP continue to patrol the evacuation zones.

UPDATE: 7:10 p.m.

The Whelan Creek wildfire is now being held.

In an update from BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is now 4.31 hectares in size, after getting a more accurate reading of the blaze.

According to Fire Information Officer Cali Messman, BC Wildfire is assisting local departments with three initial attack crews, two helicopters and a 20-unit crew. Air tankers were on the scene earlier but have since completed their objectives.

UPDATE: 6:37 p.m.

The Whelan Creek wildfire burning in the Ellison area above the Kelowna International Airport is now at an estimated 6 hectares.

The blaze was first discovered Sunday afternoon and is believed to be human-caused.

All residents located on Rockface Road, Upper Booth and Farmers Drive are asked to evacuate the area immediately.

Evacuees can go to the Emergency Social Services Muster Centre at the Beasley Community Centre at 3450 Woodsdale Road in Lake Country.

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m.

RCMP are conducting tactical evacuations in the area of Rockface Road, Upper Booth Road, and Dead Pine Road.

Those living in the surrounding area are asked to prepare for possible evacuation.

Multiple fire departments and BC Wildfire are working to contain the blaze which is currently burning uphill toward Postill Lake and several other nearby lakes that have cabins and campsites. Kelowna RCMP are advising the public in those areas above Ellison to leave as a precaution.

"Although it is not yet known whether the fire will reach the lakes, there are limited access roads for evacuation from the surrounding forested areas," said Cpl.Ryder Birtwistle.

Emergency services will not allow members of the general public into the evacuation zone.

BC Wildfire is listing the blaze as human-caused.

Power is out to more than 1,000 FortisBC customers in the area above Old Vernon Road.

Kelowna Riding Club has offered to take in horses for those who are evacuating from the Ellison area.

Update 5:40 p.m.

Kelowna International Airport has closed its operations due to the Whelan Creek wildfire.

All arrivals and departures are currently suspended.

Update 5:30 p.m.

Beasley Community Centre in Lake Country has been set up for evacuees of the Whelan Creek fire in Kelowna's Ellison area.

Rockface Road, Upper Booth and Farmers Drive have been evacuated.

The blaze remains at two hectares.

Update 5 p.m.

A wildfire in Kelowna is now estimated at two hectares according to BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze at Rockface Road sparked around 3:30 p.m.

A number of properties in the area have been evacuated.

Smoke is rising from a wildfire in Ellison, near the Kelowna International Airport.

The fire sparked at approximately 3:30 p.m. on July 6. B.C. Wildfire Service along with multiple fire departments from across the area are responding to the blaze.

The fire is located along Rockface Road with tactical evacuations underway. Booth Road is closed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The blaze is being fought by ground and air.

More to come.