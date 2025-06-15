 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Fire razes mobile home on outskirts of Port Alberni

Family, friends rally around couple with fundraiser after they lost their home
Susie Quinn
Susie Quinn

A Beaver Creek couple is reeling after their mobile home went up in flames Saturday morning.  

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. personnel responded to a call about a fire in the 6300-block of Smith Road around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters from Port Alberni, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake departments as well as BC Emergency Health Services (ambulance crew) all responded to assist. Crews were able to keep the fire away from trees behind the home, according to witnesses.

Phyllis and Roy Massop lived in the mobile home with their grandson. All of them escaped the fire, according to Port Alberni Fire Department.

"Everything they worked for is lost. Their home is gone," says longtime family friend Nicci Jensen. "I’ve called these wonderful people mom and dad for most of my life. To see them in this state is devastating."

Jensen has started a fundraiser through GoFundMe and hopes to raise $16,000 so the family can start over. The fundraiser can be found online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/5jz98-please-share-or-donate-if-you-can.

Susie Quinn

About the Author: Susie Quinn

A journalist since 1987, I have been the Alberni Valley News editor since August 2006.
Read more

More News

Blunting the invasion: Conservationists take aim at Vancouver Island spartina
Blunting the invasion: Conservationists take aim at Vancouver Island spartina
'Never seen this many': Mid Island's largest bat colony grows to more than 2,000
'Never seen this many': Mid Island's largest bat colony grows to more than 2,000
Teen discovers endangered snake near Hope
Teen discovers endangered snake near Hope