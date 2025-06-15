Fire razes mobile home on outskirts of Port Alberni

Family, friends rally around couple with fundraiser after they lost their home

A mobile home in Beaver Creek is engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, June 14, 2025. A couple who lived there is safe but has lost everything, according to family friends. (PAFD SCREENSHOT)

A Beaver Creek couple is reeling after their mobile home went up in flames Saturday morning.

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. personnel responded to a call about a fire in the 6300-block of Smith Road around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters from Port Alberni, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake departments as well as BC Emergency Health Services (ambulance crew) all responded to assist. Crews were able to keep the fire away from trees behind the home, according to witnesses.

Phyllis and Roy Massop lived in the mobile home with their grandson. All of them escaped the fire, according to Port Alberni Fire Department.

"Everything they worked for is lost. Their home is gone," says longtime family friend Nicci Jensen. "I’ve called these wonderful people mom and dad for most of my life. To see them in this state is devastating."

Jensen has started a fundraiser through GoFundMe and hopes to raise $16,000 so the family can start over. The fundraiser can be found online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/5jz98-please-share-or-donate-if-you-can.