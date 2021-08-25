Fire tears through Duncan area housing complex late Wednesday night

Flames tore through a housing development near Duncan on Wednesday night, displacing many of those who lived there.

Crews from all four North Cowichan fire halls were called out to the blaze at 2520 Dingwall Street in North Cowichan: South End, Maple Bay, Crofton and Chemainus.

One witness who lived in the complex, said he was awoken around 10:40 p.m. and fled his residence along with his neighbours. While his unit was spared by the quick action of firefighters, he wasn’t able to return home Wednesday night.

Emergency Social Services was called to help those affected by the fire, finding them beds for the next few nights.

Aislon Burnam-Sheets said she’s not allowed to go home for at least 72 hours.

Burnam-Sheets lives at the Four Cedars and had been sleeping when she heard banging.

“We had a man pounding on our bedroom,” she said of the neighbour alerting her to the fire. “The guy from where the fire started.” She said she shares a wall with the unit believed to have been the first to burn.

Burnam-Sheets said it was her understanding that the man who was telling her to get out was later taken to hospital with burns.

Layla Redekopp was at the hospital being treated for an unrelated injury when she saw paramedics bring at least one patient in.

“I know it was a fire on Dingwall Street,” she said. “The guy that was brought in was burnt really bad and had to be airlifted.”

Redekopp said the man’s family was with him while at CDH and she believed him to be a teen but couldn’t confirm.

Black Press Media has reached out to authorities for more details about the number of units and people affected by the blaze and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Residents of Dingwall Street also witnessed a fire that destroyed a vacant home on the same street just over a year ago.

That fire was in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 2020 and like this time, neighbours were thankful to North Cowichan’s fire crews for keeping it under control.

