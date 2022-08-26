Victoria police continue to seek a suspect in a firearm call that saw officers stop two unrelated vehicles Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police continue to seek a suspect in a firearm call that saw officers stop two unrelated vehicles Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Firearm call leads Victoria police to armed vehicle stop with kids in the car

Saanich police assisted in the Friday morning stop near Blanshard and Tolmie

A gun call early Friday morning saw Victoria police make an armed stop with kids in the vehicle.

On Aug. 26 around 6:15 a.m. officers were called to the 400-block of Sitkum Road for a report that a person in an SUV had pointed a firearm at another person before leaving the area, VicPD spokesperson Bowen Osoko said in a statement to Black Press Media.

Witnesses gave officers a description of a light grey or blue SUV with multiple occupants, driven by a Caucasian man. They did not note a licence plate.

Nine minutes later, 0fficers stopped a vehicle that closely resembled the description a short distance away. The vehicle was ruled out and officers expanded the search area.

Around 6:40 a.m. they stopped a second SUV near Blanshard Street and Tolmie Avenue.

READ ALSO: Ferries delayed, cancelled today after last night’s police search for passenger

Given the call involved a firearm, officers called for cover units and conducted what police call a high-risk vehicle stop, Osoko said. Because of the location near the municipal border, Saanich Police Department assisted.

Officers did not point their firearms at the vehicle occupants during either vehicle stop, Osoko noted. They did use a hailer to direct the driver and passengers out of the vehicle, then officers spoke with them and learned it was a family with two children in the vehicle.

An officer spoke with the children and confirmed they were OK.

Officers explained the reason for the stop and the nature of the stop, provided information for follow-up, including contact information for the investigating officer who offered support and follow-up, Osoko said.

The VicPD investigation into the originating call continues as officers attempt to identify a suspect and determine the whereabouts and nature of the reported firearm.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ferries delayed, cancelled today after last night’s police search for passenger
Next story
Alaska Highway closed north of Fort St. John after fiery tanker truck crash

Just Posted

Victoria police continue to seek a suspect in a firearm call that saw officers stop two unrelated vehicles Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Firearm call leads Victoria police to armed vehicle stop with kids in the car

Drone footage shows a fire near Fort Rodd Hill in Colwood on Aug. 24. (yannieboi/YouTube) Drone footage shows a fire near Fort Rod Hill in Colwood on Aug. 24. (yannieboi/YouTube)
VIDEO: Drone captures Fort Rodd Hill fire from Colwood skies

Sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen and Duke Point, and Tsawwassen and Southern Gulf Islands are expected to be delayed Aug. 26 after a police incident on board a ferry the day before. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ferries delayed, cancelled today after last night’s police search for passenger

Chief Ron Sam said Songhees Nation is proud to launch the Aboriginal Head Start program, which will benefit the community’s children and families. (Black Press Media file photo)
New early childhood learning program coming to Songhees Nation

Pop-up banner image