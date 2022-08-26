Firearm call leads Victoria police to armed vehicle stop with kids in the car

Saanich police assisted in the Friday morning stop near Blanshard and Tolmie

A gun call early Friday morning saw Victoria police make an armed stop with kids in the vehicle.

On Aug. 26 around 6:15 a.m. officers were called to the 400-block of Sitkum Road for a report that a person in an SUV had pointed a firearm at another person before leaving the area, VicPD spokesperson Bowen Osoko said in a statement to Black Press Media.

Witnesses gave officers a description of a light grey or blue SUV with multiple occupants, driven by a Caucasian man. They did not note a licence plate.

Nine minutes later, 0fficers stopped a vehicle that closely resembled the description a short distance away. The vehicle was ruled out and officers expanded the search area.

Around 6:40 a.m. they stopped a second SUV near Blanshard Street and Tolmie Avenue.

Given the call involved a firearm, officers called for cover units and conducted what police call a high-risk vehicle stop, Osoko said. Because of the location near the municipal border, Saanich Police Department assisted.

Officers did not point their firearms at the vehicle occupants during either vehicle stop, Osoko noted. They did use a hailer to direct the driver and passengers out of the vehicle, then officers spoke with them and learned it was a family with two children in the vehicle.

An officer spoke with the children and confirmed they were OK.

Officers explained the reason for the stop and the nature of the stop, provided information for follow-up, including contact information for the investigating officer who offered support and follow-up, Osoko said.

The VicPD investigation into the originating call continues as officers attempt to identify a suspect and determine the whereabouts and nature of the reported firearm.

