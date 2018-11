The file remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Ucluelet police are seized firearms, approximately 1.5 ounces of cocaine and $40,000 from an Orca Crescent residence on Nov. 2.

Ucluelet police seized firearms, approximately 1.5 ounces of cocaine and $40,000 from an Orca Crescent residence as part of a drug trafficking investigation this month.

Ucluelet RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Steve Mancini said Ucluelet worked with Island District RCMP to execute a search warrant at the residence on Nov. 2 under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.



andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter