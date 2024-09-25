 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Firearms seized at B.C. airport lead to search of Vancouver home

Suspect arrested, investigation ongoing
Black Press Media Staff
27319718_web1_YVR_Vancouver_Airport_Terminal
Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

Police seized real, replica and 3D-printed firearms from a Vancouver home after border service officers first found firearm suppressors and replicas bound for shipping at the Vancouver airport. 

On Aug. 28, Canada Border Services Agency investigators and Vancouver police searched a home in the city, seizing two firearms, two completed 3D-printed firearms, two 3D-printed lower receivers, eighteen replica firearms, various other firearm parts and accessories and suspected drugs.

The seizure began after border service officers at Vancouver International Airport's cargo operations and mail centre intercepted two fire arm suppressors and two replica firearms in two related incidents between August 2023 and January 2024, a news release from the border service agency said Tuesday (Sept. 24).

The Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section launched an investigation that led to identifying the suspect's home in Vancouver.

The suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

Related

Police arrest 45, seize 440 weapons in Canada-wide raids targeting 3D-printed guns
Police arrest 45, seize 440 weapons in Canada-wide raids targeting 3D-printed guns
‘Absolutely scary’: B.C. police warn of dangers in creating 3D-printed guns
‘Absolutely scary’: B.C. police warn of dangers in creating 3D-printed guns