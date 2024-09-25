Firearms seized at B.C. airport lead to search of Vancouver home

Suspect arrested, investigation ongoing

Police seized real, replica and 3D-printed firearms from a Vancouver home after border service officers first found firearm suppressors and replicas bound for shipping at the Vancouver airport.

On Aug. 28, Canada Border Services Agency investigators and Vancouver police searched a home in the city, seizing two firearms, two completed 3D-printed firearms, two 3D-printed lower receivers, eighteen replica firearms, various other firearm parts and accessories and suspected drugs.

The seizure began after border service officers at Vancouver International Airport's cargo operations and mail centre intercepted two fire arm suppressors and two replica firearms in two related incidents between August 2023 and January 2024, a news release from the border service agency said Tuesday (Sept. 24).

The Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section launched an investigation that led to identifying the suspect's home in Vancouver.

The suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.