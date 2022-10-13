A fireball caught on camera Oct. 12 in Marysville, Wash. (Benjamin Souther video)

A fireball caught on camera Oct. 12 in Marysville, Wash. (Benjamin Souther video)

Fireball seen over B.C., Washington, Oregon sparks social media storm

Did you see the meteor? Email your videos to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

A streak of light that flashed for six or seven seconds across western skies Wednesday night was likely a classic bolide in the wake of Halley’s Comet says a Greater Victoria astronomer.

If a meteor is as bright as the full moon or brighter, it’s a bolide or fireball, Dave Balam, with the National Research Council of Canada, told Black Press Media.

In his work, Balam monitors asteroids and comets using three telescopes: the robotic one at the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory in Saanich, one in Calgary built by NASA, and a satellite called NEOSSat (Near-Earth Object Surveillance Satellite).

He’s also the go-to expert on such things for the Friends of the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory which shared a video of the bright streaking light spotted south of Victoria on Oct. 12 around 10:20 p.m.

Balam guesses it was part of the October Orionid meteor shower that runs 30 days finishing in early November. This year’s peak is expected Oct. 21 and 22. “We run through the stream of comet Halley twice a year, it streams trash in its orbital path and we run through it,” he said.

There is also a chance it could be sporadic, he said, “just a bit of flotsam that’s been floating around for billions of years and we just ran into it.”

While it may have dropped some stones, Balam doesn’t recommend rooting around. He noted it fell in mountainous forest, a terrible place to find meteorites – he’s tried.

It’s not dangerous, or even unusual, we get about 10 to 12 bolides a year, Balam said, it’s just most are visible later at night when fewer people are up.

By Thursday afternoon, the American Meteor Society had received more than 140 reports about the fireball seen over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington.

Did you see the fireball? Email your videos to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

READ ALSO: Minor planet named for Tsawout First Nation

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AstronomySpace

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 11
Next story
B.C. mom runs daily marathon in front of health ministry office after son dies of drug poisoning

Just Posted

A fireball caught on camera Oct. 12 in Marysville, Wash. (Benjamin Souther video)
Fireball seen over B.C., Washington, Oregon sparks social media storm

The Saanich Police Dive Team was in the waters of Cadboro Bay on Tuesday (Oct. 11) as part of a continuing investigation. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Police divers take investigation of Cadboro Bay’s derelict boats below the surface

Ian Robertson, CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, speaks on July 22 just before Victoria’s nine millionth cruise ship passenger arrived. GVHA has added six new air quality monitoring stations to its properties. (Black Press Media file photo)
Six new air quality monitoring stations coming from Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

CUPE Local 1978 members employed by the CRD have voted in favour of strike action. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD workers vote in favour of strike action