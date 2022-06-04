An East Wellington Volunteer Fire Department firefighter hurried to a crash scene and vehicle fire close to his house and may have saved the life of a driver Saturday, June 4. (News Bulletin file photo)

An East Wellington Volunteer Fire Department firefighter hurried to a crash scene and vehicle fire close to his house and may have saved the life of a driver Saturday, June 4. (News Bulletin file photo)

Firefighter rescues driver from burning car after crash in Nanaimo

Incident happened in East Wellington in the early-morning hours Saturday, June 4

A firefighter rushed to a crash scene close to his house and rescued a woman from a burning car early this morning in Nanaimo’s East Wellington area.

First responders were called to a motor vehicle incident which had sparked a fire at Munroe Road at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4. The crash happened near the residence of firefighter Mark McCallum, said David LeNeveu, East Wellington Fire Department deputy fire chief, and McCallum rushed to the scene before the fire truck arrived.

“He responded by going directly to the scene, as a civilian … as he had no gear at his house,” said LeNeveu. “He found a car on fire under a mess of trees, and I mean the car was buried in trees and it was on fire and he was able to extract a young woman from the car. In the words of not myself, but [police on scene], he saved the girl’s life … It was an amazing response by our firefighter.”

LeNeveu suggested that if McCallum hadn’t responded so quickly, the outcome could have been worse.

“By the time I rolled up on scene the car was fully engulfed. It was actively exploding,” the deputy chief said.

Both trees and the vehicle were on fire and crews extinguished the blazes.

The woman was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the woman was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries and while no charges have been laid so far, alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor.

READ ALSO: Vehicle burns up along the highway in south Nanaimo


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Breaking Newsfirefighters

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Port Alberni man found safe by search and rescue volunteers

Just Posted

The annual recital by students from Stages Performing Arts School in Saanich on June 18 is one of two dance-related events happening this month at the Farquhar Auditorium at the University of Victoria. (Video capture/stagesdance.com)
June a month for dance at the University of Victoria

Greater Victoria has the highest proportion of trans and non-binary folks in Canada, home to about one million people who self-identify as LGBTQ2+. Shown is the crowd from the 2018 Victoria Pride parade. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Pride Society)
LGBTQ2+ community of 1 million in Canada continue to face serious obstacles

Munro’s Books is hosting its first in-store book launch since the pandemic June 11 with Ordinary Monsters by local author J. M. Miro, also known as Steven Price. (Courtesy of Munro’s Books)
Victoria book store hosting book launch June 11

These images show the mid-day cloud conditions hovering over the University of Victoria (facing north) in May, 2022. (Courtesy of Ed Wiebe)
Greater Victoria’s May was one of the coldest, wettest in 20 years