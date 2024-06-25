Firefighters battle 30-hectare B.C. wildfire near Lillooet

Tiffen Creek wildfire ‘highly visible’ from the highway and from Lillooet and Pavilion

The British Columbia Wildfire Service says its crews are responding to a 30-hectare wildfire billowing smoke over Highway 99 north of Lillooet.

The agency says on Facebook that the Tiffen Creek wildfire is “highly visible” from the highway and from the towns of Lillooet and Pavilion.

It says the fire is listed as out of control, burning on a steep slope with Rank 3 fire behaviour, displaying a flame front and moving at moderate spread.

The service says it’s responding with two initial attack crews, a helicopter and air tankers.

It says no structures are being threatened and the fire is suspected to be “human-caused.”

Drivers are encouraged to check Drive BC for updates on the condition of Highway 99 near Lillooet.

