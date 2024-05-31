Firefighters battling 2 small wildfires near B.C.’s Tweedsmuir Provincial Park

Human-caused blazes discovered early morning, burning in remote area 62km northwest of Anahim Lake

The two wildfires, which is located very close to one another. The green dot is the holdover Gatcho Lake wildfire from 2023. (Screengrab)

BC Wildfire is battling two out-of-control wildfires discovered very close to each other near Anahim Lake.

The two blazes are in a remote area near the Cahoose 8 reservation, around 50 km northwest of Anahim Lake and close to Tweedsmuir Provincial Park, and close to the borders of the Prince George and Coastal Fire Centres. Multiple reports came into BC Wildfire in the morning hours.

C50414 is located south of Dean River Road and is about 12.5 hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire, while C50413, which is located one kilometre east of Dean River, is about 3.26 hectares in size.

Both wildfires are suspected to be human-caused. BC Wildfire has deployed initial attack and unit crews, as well as helicopter and air tankers, and heavy equipment to contain C50414, while C50413 has one initial attack and one unit crew, as well as one wildfire aviation air tanker responding.

There is currently no risk to any property or life at this time.