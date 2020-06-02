Firefighters called for technical rescue at Sooke Potholes

Sooke Fire Rescue and the Metchosin Fire Department were called to conduct a high-angle rope rescue in the Sooke Potholes on Monday evening.
Firefighters say a woman appeared to slip on the rocks along the riverbed.
“The patient had a pretty obvious break in her lower leg,” said Fire Capt. Cam Norris-Jones.
Crews on scene for technical rescue at Sooke Potholes. Mutual aid support from Metchosin Fire. Single patient down embankment. pic.twitter.com/lutJOzcqPa
— Sooke Fire Chief (@FireChiefSooke) June 2, 2020
The woman and her group were walking along the Sooke River when the incident occurred. Firefighters accessed the area by going over an 24-metre cliff.
“The location was quite challenging,” Norris-Jones said.
Sooke Fire Rescue deployed its technical rescue team to get to the woman.
“It was a pretty difficult access down to them,” Norris-Jones said.
Patient now recovered and in the care of BC Ambulance service. pic.twitter.com/YqervYZ4Nq
— Sooke Fire Chief (@FireChiefSooke) June 2, 2020
Once treated and placed on a stretcher, firefighters hiked 200 metres to a waiting ambulance.
editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter