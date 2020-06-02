Sooke and Metchosin firefighters on scene of a technical rescue at Sooke Potholes on Monday. (Sooke Fore Rescue - Twitter)

Firefighters called for technical rescue at Sooke Potholes

Woman breaks her leg while walking along riverbed

Sooke Fire Rescue and the Metchosin Fire Department were called to conduct a high-angle rope rescue in the Sooke Potholes on Monday evening.

Firefighters say a woman appeared to slip on the rocks along the riverbed.

“The patient had a pretty obvious break in her lower leg,” said Fire Capt. Cam Norris-Jones.

The woman and her group were walking along the Sooke River when the incident occurred. Firefighters accessed the area by going over an 24-metre cliff.

“The location was quite challenging,” Norris-Jones said.

Sooke Fire Rescue deployed its technical rescue team to get to the woman.

“It was a pretty difficult access down to them,” Norris-Jones said.

Once treated and placed on a stretcher, firefighters hiked 200 metres to a waiting ambulance.


