Firefighters called for technical rescue at Sooke Potholes

Woman breaks her leg while walking along riverbed

Sooke and Metchosin firefighters on scene of a technical rescue at Sooke Potholes on Monday. (Sooke Fore Rescue - Twitter)

Sooke Fire Rescue and the Metchosin Fire Department were called to conduct a high-angle rope rescue in the Sooke Potholes on Monday evening.

Firefighters say a woman appeared to slip on the rocks along the riverbed.

“The patient had a pretty obvious break in her lower leg,” said Fire Capt. Cam Norris-Jones.

Crews on scene for technical rescue at Sooke Potholes. Mutual aid support from Metchosin Fire. Single patient down embankment. pic.twitter.com/lutJOzcqPa — Sooke Fire Chief (@FireChiefSooke) June 2, 2020

The woman and her group were walking along the Sooke River when the incident occurred. Firefighters accessed the area by going over an 24-metre cliff.

“The location was quite challenging,” Norris-Jones said.

Sooke Fire Rescue deployed its technical rescue team to get to the woman.

“It was a pretty difficult access down to them,” Norris-Jones said.

Patient now recovered and in the care of BC Ambulance service. pic.twitter.com/YqervYZ4Nq — Sooke Fire Chief (@FireChiefSooke) June 2, 2020

Once treated and placed on a stretcher, firefighters hiked 200 metres to a waiting ambulance.



