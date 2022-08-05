Firefighters douse blaze in Saanich

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire on Doncaster Drive in Saanich.
More to come.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
Emergency crews on Doncaster Drive
Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire on Doncaster Drive in Saanich.
More to come.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
Breaking News You Need To Know
Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.