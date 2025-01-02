Firefighters finish Telegraph Cove cleanup, whale museum says nothing survived

'Our hearts go out to all those affected by the fire. The loss is felt by many near and far'

North Island fire crews have officially left Telegraph Cove.

After a massive fire occurred early in the morning on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) that ended up engulfing numerous businesses at the historic Telegraph Cove Resort on northern Vancouver Island, Port McNeill Fire Rescue issued a Jan. 1 statement that the fire crews were finally off scene after finishing their cleanup and they wanted to thank some people "that made a difficult job manageable."

PMFR listed all the other North Island fire departments who came out and answered the mutual aid call; namely, the Alert Bay Fire Department, the Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Port Hardy Fire Rescue, and the Sointula Volunteer Fire Department.

"We all worked seamlessly together and got the job done, thank you," said PMFR, adding they also wanted to say a very special thanks to the Telegraph Cove Marina & RV Park.

"Without your water source we wouldn't have been able to hold the fire the way we did. To the countless people and businesses who brought food and refreshments for the crews, thank you it meant a lot to us."

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by the fire. The loss is felt by many near and far. Should you need help with anything we are sure the North Island will come together to help," added PMFR.

Jim and Mary Borrowman also put out a statement on behalf of the board of directors of the Whale Interpretive Centre, which was unfortunately one of the buildings that went up in flames.

"It is with heavy hearts that we let you know the WIC and its wonderful collection of marine mammal skeletons did not survive the devastating fire..." stated the Borrowmans. "Despite the overwhelming circumstances, the heroic efforts of the first responders from the Port McNeill, Port Hardy, Alert Bay and Hyde Creek, were nothing short of extraordinary.

"We want to thank each one of you that have reached out to the Whale Interpretive Centre and to Gordie and Marilyn Graham and their family for your words of encouragement and hope for the future."

The statement also noted it will take the board of directors some time to be able to "process and absorb what has taken place and ask for your patience as the directors work through this over the next few weeks. The Whale Interpretive Centre will keep you posted on social media and the website as we move forward.

As the sun rises on this new day and a brand-new year begins, let it be a reminder that each moment holds the potential for growth, change and new beginnings. Together we will embrace the challenge for renewed strength to what lays ahead."

An official GoFundMe page has been started to create a Telegraph Cove fire recovery fund, which you can donate to here.