Firefighters knock down ‘highly visible’ wildfire near Alberni neighbourhood

One-hectare blaze in Dry Creek gully did not threaten structures, but scrambled multiple departments

A “highly visible” fire beside Dry Creek by 16th Avenue burned overnight July 16 before a combined effort of fire departments was able to knock it down.

The fire, first spotted just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, was estimated to be about one hectare and was in“difficult terrain” in Dry Creek gully between Anderson Avenue and 16th Avenue. No structures were ever threatened, according to Port Alberni Fire Department.

Crews—including off-duty personnel—from Port Alberni, Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake volunteer fire departments, B.C. Wildfire Service and B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the fire. The ACRD Emergency Program provided logistical support and Alberni Valley Salvation Army brought its mobile food truck to the area to feed firefighters.

As of Monday morning B.C. Wildfire Service listed the fire as being held, meaning it was not likely to spread. The cause was still under investigation.

Port Alberni Fire Dept. listed the fire on Monday as being knocked down; sprinklers were being used to keep the site wet down, and a crew remained on site that morning to look for hotspots. The duty crew checked on the area periodically to take care of any flareups.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

